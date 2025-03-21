KEY POINTS Trump officials reportedly argued that the current foreign aid structure the country utilizes was too broad and very costly

The Trump White House also reportedly wants to rebrand the USAID and limit the scope of foreign humanitarian assistance

The proposal wants some humanitarian programs and functions to be handed over to the State Department

The Trump administration has proposed a plan that will revamp the system around how the White House distributes foreign aid, a new report revealed, highlighting the massive changes U.S. President Donald Trump has in store for the federal government.

The proposal involves a plan to distribute aid to fewer regions that Trump officials deem are more aligned with American interests, Reuters reported Thursday, citing an internal memo.

Politico first reported that a Trump aide was circulating a plan around a total overhaul of the U.S. foreign aid distribution system.

Trump officials argue US foreign aid structure is broad

According to the memo, the Trump administration believes the existing system is too broad and uses up too much cash. They also believe the U.S. foreign assistance structure has only increased the dependency of some countries on American aid.

Trump officials are of the opinion that the structure should be overhauled in such a way that foreign aid distribution is implemented on a strategic basis.

Aside from the overhaul plans, there is also a proposal to eliminate nearly two dozen bureaus under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The Trump government also wants to rename the USAID to U.S. agency for International Humanitarian Assistance, as per the report.

"This blueprint proposes a re-imagined U.S. international assistance structure and set of operating principles that promises measurable returns to America while also projecting American soft power, enhancing our national security; and countering global competitors including China," the memo stated.

A copy of the proposal obtained by Politico further explained that "certain low-return programs have consumed a disproportionate amount of resources," which has led the Trump government to "correctly" recognize that "programs that carry high costs and limited first-order returns to the U.S. taxpayer should be eliminated."

Trump admin proposes more power for the State Department

The proposal is essentially looking to remove some programs overseen by the USAID that it believes are more appropriate under the State Department.

A "specialized" body – The new unit will be embedded within the State Department

Limited scope – For the new "specialized" humanitarian aid body, mandates will be limited to humanitarian assistance, food security, disaster response, and global health.

Other functions under the State Department – Programs that the Trump admin deems are "politically-oriented," including religious freedom, democracy, and women's empowerment, will be managed directly by the State Department.

X users divided over the proposal

Users of Elon Musk-owned X aren't sure how to absorb the news around the Trump government's latest plans for the USAID, which has helped empower many poorer countries around the world over the years.

"Trump is like an out of control truck. It's going to crash," said one user.

"This White House is amorphous, confused, and nebulous. Your hidden agenda is: 'Donald Trump Humanitarian Assistance.' You want to be like Bill Gates," said one user.

Another user believes Trump is in the right track and should halt "all foreign aid and most immigration" until all Americans get appropriate access to basic necessities.

When asked about the memo, a State Department spokesperson said the department was committed to implementing the foreign policy objectives laid out by Trump and Secretary Marco Rubio.

News of the proposal came amid legal intervention in the Trump government's aggressive government downsizing actions that have led to a major shakeup within the USAID, an agency the president said was a "scam," and his close advisor, Elon Musk, has accused of being a fraudulent aid agency.