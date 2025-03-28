President Donald Trump's senior adviser, Elon Musk, and seven high-ranking officials from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have defended recent layoffs within the federal government.

According to Musk and DOGE officials, the number of firings is minimal, with most federal employees leaving voluntarily, The Hill reported.

Anthony Armstrong, a former Morgan Stanley banker now working for DOGE, clarified that the layoffs, which were mostly probationary employees, occurred after the Trump administration offered voluntary buyouts to federal workers.

"There's voluntary early retirement. There's voluntary separation payments. We put in place deferred resignation, the eight-month severance program," Armstrong said on Thursday. "So, there's a very heavy bias towards programs that are long-dated, that are generous, that allow people to exit and go and get a new job in the private sector."

He further explained that the reduction of the federal workforce was done gradually, emphasizing that the cuts were not drastic. Armstrong noted that less than 0.15% of the federal workforce had received a "Reduction in Force" (RIF) notice.

"And you've heard a lot of news about RIFs, about people getting fired. At this moment in time, less than 0.15, not 1.5, less than 0.15 of the federal workforce has actually been given a RIF [Reduction in Force] notice," Armstrong added.

Musk supported his team's action, saying, "Basically, almost no one has gotten fired. That's what we're saying."

Armstrong also reaffirmed the advisory board's philosophy, describing DOGE's approach as a "scalpel, not a hatchet." He argued that the goal was to streamline the federal workforce in a way that would increase efficiency, rather than cause unnecessary disruption.

"I think in the context of the government, we're moving like lightning. In the context of what I'm used to moving, it's slower than I'd like," Musk added. "So, what seems like incredibly fast action by government standards is it's slower than I'd like, to be totally frank."

The group appeared in a joint interview on Fox's "Special Report" with Bret Baier, where they responded to mounting criticism over the wave of federal workforce reductions.

Wave Of Federal Layoffs Under Trump Administration

The Trump administration's aggressive overhaul of the federal workforce, under the guidance of DOGE, has led to thousands being laid off, especially probationary employees and those in temporary positions.

Over the last two months, more than 100,000 federal workers lost their jobs due to mass layoffs. Additionally, about 75,000 employees accepted buyout offers extended by the Trump administration shortly after taking office, reported USA Today.

The Department of Education saw nearly half of its staff let go, while the Department of Veterans Affairs reduced its workforce by about 16%, affecting 76,000 workers. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) also laid off over 1,000 employees, or 20% of its workforce.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. confirmed the elimination of approximately 10,000 full-time jobs within his department.

Challenges To DOGE's Efforts In Court

The push for reorganization has faced notable legal challenges. Many of DOGE's actions, including the dismantling of certain agencies, have been ruled unconstitutional in court. One notable example is the attempt to shut down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which provides humanitarian aid across the globe. A federal judge recently ruled against DOGE's efforts to close USAID, citing the move as unlawful.

Pledge To Overhaul Tech Systems

Besides workforce reductions, DOGE has vowed to overhaul the federal government's outdated technology systems. DOGE's team has promised to implement more modern, tech-savvy solutions that are user-friendly and capable of improving government efficiency.

Joe Gebbia, co-founder of Airbnb and DOGE member, criticized the federal government's record-keeping systems, citing a specific example of federal employee retirement records being stored in an old mine in Pennsylvania.

Musk On Tesla Vandalism

Musk also took the opportunity to speak out against those spreading what he described as "lies and propaganda" related to the activities of his companies. He blamed these false narratives for a recent spate of vandalism at Tesla locations.