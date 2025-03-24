According to an internal memo, President Donald J. Trump wants the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to be rebranded as US International Humanitarian Assistance (IHA). Alongside this, the president is also intending for this to be under the control of the country's secretary of state, Marco Rubio, as part of its current reorganization campaign.

Apart from the name change, POTUS also reportedly wants cryptocurrency and blockchain technology to feature heavily in its operations.

Trump Centers on Crypto, Blockchain Tech For IHA

Politico reported that, according to the memo seen by State Department staff, the use of blockchain technology will facilitate secure and trackable transactions for the international humanitarian assistance that the USA will be providing to its global allies.

The memo did not indicate the exact plans are that the administration has for the blockchain technology it will use. The report speculates, however, the report speculated that it would involve the use of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins for transactions.

USAID Rebrand: What Is the Blockchain's Role?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) under Musk has put USAID in its crosshairs, effectively putting the agency and its entire staff on administrative leave, which also led to layoffs. The new focus on blockchain technology is believed to encourage more transparency, traceability, and efficiency within the agency.

It has been speculated that it may use a blockchain ledger to help in tracking aid disbursements and donations, which is not a common practice for humanitarian purposes.

President Trump and Cryptocurrency

President Trump made it clear during his campaign that he will transform the United States as the "crypto capital" of the world, and his focus would be on the blockchain industry to deliver a new future for the country. Alongside this, he also claimed that he will prioritize Bitcoin and make it a global superpower.

Trump has made significant blockchain-related moves, including the pardon of Ross Ulbricht, restructuring the SEC, and more. Additionally, several weeks after he was sworn in, the POTUS also signed his first crypto policy that aims to foster a steadier market, assigning a working group to get started on future regulations, policies, and more.

Integrating cryptocurrency into American lives is one of the goals for this second term of President Trump, and efforts to make this possible have ramped up, including collaborations with related companies as well as the formulation of regulations.

