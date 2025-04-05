President Donald Trump claimed "big business" isn't worried about his tariffs, the first wave of which go into effect on April 5.

The president doubled down on the tariffs in a Truth Social post Friday evening and teased a "big beautiful deal."

"Big business is not worried about the Tariffs, because they know they are here to stay, but they are focused on the BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL, which will SUPERCHARGE our Economy," Trump wrote. "Very important. Going on right now!!!"

He did not offer any additional details, but disparaged China's retaliatory tariffs the next morning.

"HANG TOUGH, it won't be easy, but the end result will be historic. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!" Trump added.

Earlier this week, Trump announced a 10% tariff on nearly all imports and reciprocal tariffs on a number of countries and the United Nations, including a 34% tariff on Chinese imports, which the nation matched.

In addition to consumers and politicians, including the GOP, speaking out against the tariffs, which Sen. Ted Cruz called a tax on Americans, the stock market plunged, marking the S&P's worst week since the coronavirus pandemic started in March 2020.

