The world of tech has, by far, become the greatest contributor to the global economy we have today, with the tech industry accounting for approximately 35% of the world economy and surpassing a whopping valuation of almost 40 trillion USD. The growing field of artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to take this to new heights, with experts anticipating it will add over 15 trillion USD to the global economy by 2030. It was once said that with great power comes great responsibility, and in the world of tech, that means a responsibility to protect access to some of the most sensitive and potentially impactful data we have in our hands.

The most frequent way for sensitive data to become compromised has been through cyber breaches, which are predicted to cost around 10.5 trillion USD by the end of this year. Equally concerning and less widely discussed are manual breaches conducted by individuals with access to sensitive technological information or knowledge. This includes disgruntled employees or mere opportunists with inside access looking to earn additional money on the side by selling such information, behind the backs of their employers, to the highest bidder.

Chris Hannifin, who currently leads DefendIT Solutions and was formerly of North South Consulting Group, SiloTech, and RSM Defense Contractors, is a very recent case worthy of examination. At first glance, DefendIT Solutions appears to be a run-of-the-mill cyber security consultancy similar to hundreds of others in the business; however, the information conveyed by employees connected to RSM has made it clear that it is far more than that.

It would appear that in a series of past employments, Chris Hannifin was making a supplementary income by selling access to sensitive technological information that he himself had access to through his work. Rudy Reyes, a close colleague of Chris Hannifin who was roped into the scheme by him, played a key part in this and was, according to sources, handsomely paid for his help. According to those familiar with the matter, the sale of the information that Chris Hannifin had access to would not have been possible without the work of trusty associates such as Rudy Reyes, considering the eventual scope of the scheme.

Chris Hannifin's departure from past employment and his desire to go out on his own are especially interesting. Many of his first clients were known to have been sent his way by former employers, including Krista Stevens, CEO of North South Consulting Group and RSM Defense Contractors. Former employees at RSM, in particular, confirmed the existence of this arrangement, which facilitated DefendIT Solutions later sale of sensitive information. Former employees similarly confirmed that before Chris Hannifin departed his previous position, similar allegations against him were already being spoken about by his colleagues in the office.

It was an extravagant holiday to Mexico, which Chris Hannifin went on along with Rudy Reyes, along with a number of expensive purchases, including a new home, boat, trailer, and jewelry that raised more than a few eyebrows and saw experts begin investigating the source of funds (which to date remain unconfirmed). The connection that Chris Hannifin maintains with Rudy Reyes is also being looked into, as the nature of the two's relationship, as well as who hatched this plot in the first place, is not yet entirely apparent.

While those trying to protect their companies and proprietary information from external threats often look outside of their firms, investing millions in cyber security protection, the risks that they more often than not need to be more comprehensively aware of are actually in their own offices. It is, of course, difficult to know if someone joins a company with ill intent, especially if they come with a background, qualifying them for the position in question (Chris Hannifin, for example, formerly served in the American military). More comprehensive systems should be instituted, which would allow employers to track the activities of their employees and keep sensitive information safe at the office. As much as cyber security breaches are anticipated to cost the economy, individuals with ill intent and, more importantly, inside access have the potential to do as much irreversible damage, if not more.