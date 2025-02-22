Trump Fires Nation's Top Military Officer in Late-Night Pentagon Purge

President Donald Trump fired the military's most senior officer in a sweeping Friday night purge at the Pentagon that removed six senior officials, including the Navy's top officer and key military lawyers.

The decision to dismiss General Charles Q. Brown Jr. was announced on Trump's Truth Social account. General Brown, the second African American to hold the position, will be replaced by retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine, a little-known officer with close ties to Trump.

"Despite being highly qualified and respected to serve on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration, General Caine was passed over for promotion by Sleepy Joe Biden," Trump wrote. "But not anymore!"

Trump did not specify why General Brown was fired, but has criticized the military's focus on diversity initiatives, aligning the shakeup with Trump's broader mission of eliminating DEI initiatives from the government. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called specifically for General Brown's removal in November, advocating for firing any general focused on DEI efforts. "Either you're in for warfighting, and that's about it," Hegseth said on the Shawn Ryan Show. "That's the only litmus test we care about."

General Brown learned of his removal while in El Paso, Texas, reviewing border security operations, The New York Times reported. Trump described Brown as a "fine gentleman and outstanding leader" in his statement.

Five other Pentagon officials were fired, including Admiral Lisa Franchetti—the first woman to ever lead the Navy, General James Slife—vice chief of the Air Force, and top lawyers for the Army, Air Force and Navy. It adds to previous military firings, which Trump began the day after taking office with the removal of Admiral Linda L. Fagan, the first female commandant of the Coast Guard.

The Pentagon shake-up is expected to face pushback from Congress, as Senate confirmation will be required for General Caine's appointment.

