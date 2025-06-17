Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, has filed a new proposal to launch a cryptocurrency exchange-traded fund (ETF) that includes both Bitcoin and Ethereum.

According to a recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the new ETF would be made up of 75% Bitcoin and 25% Ethereum.

If approved, the fund would be listed on NYSE Arca and managed by Yorkville America Digital. Custody and trading would be handled by Foris DAX, known for operating Crypto.com.

This is the company's second ETF filing in less than two weeks. Its first was a Bitcoin-only fund.

Trump Media's growing interest in crypto comes as the market becomes more competitive, with major firms like BlackRock and Fidelity already offering similar ETFs.

ETF expert Bryan Armour said, "It will be a challenge for any new entrant in this market. The only way to stand out will be through fees or brand."

The current filing does not mention a fee structure, though most Bitcoin ETFs charge about 0.12% yearly. Trump Media hasn't released any fee details yet, USA Today said.

One unique detail is that the new ETF plans to hold three Bitcoin for every Ethereum token, based on the proposed structure. This mix gives investors access to both major cryptocurrencies in one product.

Trump Media Eyes Retail Investors in Crypto ETF Push

Sui Chung, CEO of CF Benchmarks, said the fund's standout feature might be how it's marketed. "Given Truth Social's involvement, it may very well be that these are marketed directly to individual investors."

This ETF effort is part of Trump Media's broader push into digital finance.

According to TechPortal, earlier in 2025, the company launched its Truth.Fi platform, designed to offer products such as crypto trading, payments, and asset management.

The firm also filed a trademark for TruthFi to expand into financial services.

The push into crypto isn't just about ETFs. In January 2025, President Trump signed Executive Order 14178, which removed earlier crypto regulations and banned a US central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Later, in March, the administration created a National Crypto Reserve that holds seized digital assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.

In May 2025, Trump Media raised about $2.44 billion—$1.44 billion from stock sales and another $1 billion through convertible debt.

The SEC also recently approved a plan for the company to invest up to $2.3 billion in Bitcoin through private investors.

Originally published on vcpost.com