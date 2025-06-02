Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick declared Sunday that the Trump administration's tariff strategy is here to stay, even as federal courts strike down key parts of the president's sweeping trade policy.

Earlier this year, Donald Trump enacted a broad set of "reciprocal" tariffs, citing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977. The move included a default 10% import duty and escalated rates for dozens of countries, as part of a broader effort to reduce the U.S. trade deficit and combat fentanyl trafficking.

On June 1, two courts—the U.S. Court of International Trade and a federal judge in Washington—blocked Trump's tariff actions, ruling they exceeded the limits of presidential power under the 1977 law, The Hill reported. But in an appearance on Fox News Sunday, Lutnick dismissed the setbacks, insisting the administration would appeal and ultimately prevail.

"Rest assured, tariffs are not going away," he said, adding that Trump had other legal avenues to pursue if needed.

While one court ruling was lifted by a federal appeals court last week, a second block remains in effect, pausing the full rollout of Trump's early April tariff package. For now, all affected duties have been scaled back to a standard 10% until July, when negotiations with trade partners are expected to resume.

Despite judicial pushback, the administration continues to defend its tariff policies as a key component of Trump's economic and border strategies. Whether the broader package survives higher court scrutiny remains to be seen.

