For many, tax season is a time of stress, confusion, and often, fear. The IRS can feel like an intimidating entity, full of complex rules and red tape. Now imagine facing that same system as a non-U.S. citizen, someone unfamiliar with the intricacies of U.S. tax laws, unsure of how to navigate the requirements. That's where Sydney R. Smith, MBA, CAA, steps in, not just as a tax advisor and professional but as a guide, an advocate, and a reassuring presence in an often overwhelming process.

But Sydney, president and founder of Sirius Tax Group, didn't enter the tax industry simply for the numbers. In fact, her approach to tax advisory is built on a deep understanding of culture, human interactions, and the challenges people face when navigating the American tax system, especially those coming from outside the U.S. As a Certified Acceptance Agent (CAA), she has spent years guiding international clients through the complexities of obtaining an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) and ensuring they meet compliance requirements while setting them up for long-term success.

Sydney's deep appreciation for cultural diversity is rooted in her own upbringing. As the daughter of a U.S. Air Force Major, she grew up living around the world. Her father would bring back dolls from Japan, Spain, and other countries, planting the seed for her fascination with international cultures. Even as a young girl watching businesspeople on TV—she told herself: "One day, I'm going to be important just like them."

That early exposure to global perspectives shaped her approach to business. Sydney earned her undergraduate degree in management, where she developed a passion for marketing and entrepreneurship. She later pursued an Executive MBA, further solidifying her expertise in cross-border leadership, backstage culture, and international business.

Her professional journey has been just as diverse as her upbringing. From running a home-based natural skincare business while raising her children to transitioning into business consulting, she has always prioritized human connection in her work.

Sydney states, "I loved working with people. But then I realized that adding tax services into my consulting business is actually working with people and that to be the best consultant, especially for small businesses, I had to add tax. So many professionals in this space forget about the people behind the tax forms. But when you take the time to understand them—their culture, their goals, their fears—you create real solutions."

Sydney became a CAA in 2013, a designation that allows her to help foreign nationals obtain ITINs—for those who need to file taxes in the U.S. but aren't eligible for a Social Security Number. It was in this role that she truly found her passion. "Most Americans are intimidated by the IRS. Now imagine being someone new to this country, trying to make sense of it all," she says. "I don't just process paperwork; I educate, I guide, and I reassure my clients that they're in good hands."

Her clients come from every corner of the world—India, Saudi Arabia, France, the Philippines, Ethiopia, Australia, Jamaica, and beyond. Each case is unique, requiring tax expertise and an understanding of specific visa characteristics and international norms.

Sydney takes the time to understand their short-term, medium-term, and long-term goals. "I always ask my clients, 'Do you have plans to stay in the U.S. long-term? Do you want to bring your family over? Do you eventually want to become a citizen?'" she explains. "When I know what they want, I can develop a tax strategy that aligns with their future."

Her role extends far beyond paperwork and tax season. She's helped clients navigate visa-related tax implications and guided them through the steps needed to secure permanent residency. Her ability to connect with people from all walks of life has earned her the title of "The ITIN Lady" among her clients and peers.

Her fluency in cultural norms is one of her greatest strengths. "Whether it's an H-1B ITIN visa applicant from India, an F-1 student visa holder from Albania, or an O-1 visa holder from Chile, I know the appropriate steps to take, including researching tax treaties," she says. "Every culture navigates conversations differently, and my job is to make them feel comfortable while ensuring they comply with IRS guidance and directives."

Sydney is now closely monitoring the proposed Gold Visa introduction and the traction it may gain. While there is a debate and uncertainty, she says, "I think that this proposed visa will run parallel to the EB-5 visa, rather than replace it. Chiefly, because the target audience for both is different. The Gold Visa has a requirement of $5 million, while EB-5 requires $800,000 to $1.05 million."

Sydney's impact goes beyond her own clients. She's committed to improving industry standards and educating other professionals in the tax industry. She has presented at industry events, training tax advisors, professionals, and attorneys on best practices for working with ITIN clients. She says, "I'm bridging cultural gaps by sharing my knowledge with other professionals so they can serve their clients with the same level of care and expertise."

Looking ahead, Sydney R. Smith remains committed to her dual mission: empowering clients and improving industry norms. To further her mission, she's currently writing a book for tax advisors, professionals, and attorneys. With her book in the works and her continued involvement in educating fellow professionals, she hopes to inspire a new wave of tax experts who harness the human connection. "At the end of the day, this work isn't just about tax codes and compliance," she says. "It's about people—their dreams, their futures, and their journeys. And if I can make that journey easier for them, then I know I'm doing exactly what I was meant to do."