President-elect Donald Trump proposed a controversial plan aboard Air Force One: to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to Egypt and Jordan, suggesting it could bring stability to the region.

Trump suggested relocating Palestinians either temporarily or permanently, revealing to the press that he's talked about the relocation efforts with King Abdullah II of Jordan, reported USA Today.

"I'd like him to take people," Trump said, referring to Jordan's king. "I'd like Egypt to take people. You're talking about a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing. You know, over the century, it's had many, many conflicts. And I don't know, something has to happen."

Trump said the impact of the war between Israel and Hamas has turned the Gaza Strip into "literally a demolition site."

Trump discussed building new housing for displaced Palestinians in collaboration with Arab nations.

Trump also announced the release of 2,000 pound bombs to Israel as military aid.

A United Nations report revealed that the majority of the 47,000 Palestinians killed in the war in Gaza are women and children.

The Israeli government finalized a ceasefire deal and began releasing hostages last Sunday.

Originally published on Latin Times