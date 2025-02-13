President Donald Trump suggested Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to talk business.

During a press conference in the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump was asked whether Musk met Prime Minister Bodi as an American CEO or as a representative of the U.S. government.

"I don't know," Trump proclaimed while shrugging his shoulder. "They met, and I assume he wants to do business in India."

The president then explained "India is a very hard place to do business" because of the tariffs, which he claimed are "the highest tariffs, just about, in the world." Trump has made similar claims in the past, which the Global Trade Research Initiative think tank refuted by arguing "'Trump singles out products with the highest tariffs,'" The Hindu reported.

Trump on Musk's meeting today with Modi: "I assume he wants to do business in India." pic.twitter.com/IDb88GJk0g — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 13, 2025

Trump then reiterated the meeting was most likely about Musk's business.

"No, I would imagine he met, possibly, because, you know, he's running a company," Trump continued. "He's doing this as something he's felt strongly about for a long time."

Prime Minister Modi later shared in an X post that he had a "very good meeting" with Musk during which they "discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India's efforts towards reform and furthering 'Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.'"

Had a very good meeting with @elonmusk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance.’ pic.twitter.com/7xNEqnxERZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

On Thursday, Trump announced "reciprocal tariffs" with U.S. trading partners in a post on Truth Social.

"For purposes of this United States Policy, we will consider Countries that use the VAT System, which is far more punitive than a Tariff, to be similar to that of a Tariff," Trump wrote.

"In addition, we will make provision for subsidies provided by Countries in order to take Economic advantage of the United States. Likewise, provisions will be made for Nonmonetary Tariffs and Trade Barriers that some Countries charge in order to keep our product out of their domain or, if they do not even let U.S. businesses operate," he continued.

Originally published by Latin Times