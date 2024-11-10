Ukraine launched its largest drone strike against Moscow in its war with Russia on Saturday, sending 34 of the unmanned aircraft to the Russian capital, along with close to 40 other drones to five other regions in the country.

Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement said the attacks were "thwarted" when air defenses intercepted 70 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, Kaluga, Kursk and Tula regions. But the drone attacks caused 36 flight diversions at three major airports — in Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky — and injured one person, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency reported.

Andrey Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said in a Telegram message reported by The Washington Post that there had been a "massive drone attack." He said a 52-year-old woman was hospitalized with shrapnel injuries and burns to her face, neck and hands and was in intensive care. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that drones were being shot down shortly after 7 a.m. local time.

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said Sunday morning that its drone unit "inflicted fire damage on ammunition warehouses" of a military logistics center in Bryansk, in southwestern Russia.

Unverified photos posted on Russian social media appeared to show some significant damage in the drone attacks with billowing fire and burning residential buildings, the Post noted.