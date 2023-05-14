KEY POINTS Ukrainian forces eliminated 1,210 Russian troops in the past two days, putting Russia's death toll at 198,880

The Russian defense ministry admitted that two military commanders were killed on the battlefield

A Ukrainian defense official said their soldiers captured Russian positions in Bakhmut

Russia's losses in the war in Ukraine continue to increase as fresh clashes over the weekend resulted in more casualties and destroyed military equipment.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russia lost an additional 1,210 troops on the battlefield over the weekend, including 590 on Saturday and 620 on Sunday.

So far, Russia has lost 198,880 military personnel since it began waging war against Ukraine more than a year ago.

Ukraine has also destroyed several pieces of Russian military equipment in the past two days, including 11 tanks, 30 armored personnel vehicles (APVs), 48 artillery systems, and 60 operational tactical-level unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Since February 2022, Russia has lost 3,756 tanks, 7,325 APVs, 3,116 artillery systems, and 2,696 combat drones in total.

In a rare move, the Russian Defense Ministry admitted that two of its high-ranking military officials were killed in action in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

The two Russian military commanders who died on the battlefield were identified as Col. Vyacheslav Makarov, the commander of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade, and Col. Yevgeny Brovko, the deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work, CNN reported.

Russia's defense ministry claimed that the two military officials died heroic deaths after they led the battle against the Ukrainian forces.

Despite its mounting combat losses on the battlefield, Russia can still launch strikes against Ukraine, according to the latest situation update by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On Sunday, Russia conducted six missile attacks in the city of Kharkiv, 27 airstrikes, and 20 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) attacks in various troops positions and civilian settlements across Ukraine.

Russian forces also shelled several towns and settlements in the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson.

The fresh Russian attacks resulted in casualties and damages to private homes and other civilian infrastructure, the Ukrainian military said.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry acknowledged Sunday that Ukrainian forces have made "massive attempts to break through" their combat positions in the beleaguered city of Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed Russia's remarks regarding the situation in Bakhmut via a Telegram post.

Maliar said Ukrainian troops captured more than 10 Russian positions "in the north and south of Bakhmut's outskirts."

The Ukrainian defense official added that they continue "to move forward in the suburbs of Bakhmut," but the situation in the war-torn city remains "very hot."

As Ukraine prepares for a counteroffensive against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the upcoming military operation is not aimed at attacking areas inside Russian territory.

In his joint press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his tour of Ukraine's European allies, Zelensky argued that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is meant to "liberate our own legitimate territory," The Hill reported.

Zelensky added that Ukraine doesn't have the time or strength to wage an attack inside Russia.