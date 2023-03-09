KEY POINTS Ukrainian civilian Larysa said she wants Putin to die so the war in Ukraine would end

Larysa's residential complex in Kyiv was hit by a Russian missile

More than 8,000 Ukrainian civilians have now been killed in the war in Ukraine

A Ukrainian victim of war wants Russian President Vladimir Putin to die after a new barrage of Russian missiles hit residential buildings and critical infrastructure across Ukraine.

Speaking with Sky News, Larysa, a Ukrainian civilian whose residential complex was hit by a Russian missile Thursday, said she is wishing for the Russian people to be cursed and for Putin to die for Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"May they be cursed! I hope they can hear me, even friends I have known there my whole life... let them be cursed!" she told the outlet. "I want an end to this as soon as possible, I want Putin to die."

Russia launched a barrage of over 80 missiles and a number of exploding drones targeting residential structures and critical infrastructure across Ukraine on Thursday. The bombings killed at least six Ukrainian civilians and left hundreds of thousands with no heating or electricity.

The attack also knocked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (UNPP) off the country's power grid, making it the sixth time it has happened since Russia launched Ukraine's invasion last year. The power loss has again raised concerns about a potential nuclear catastrophe.

The attacks, however, were expected of Putin, who has been targeting civilian infrastructure over the past waves of rocket barrages, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications at the White House John Kirby said on MSNBC's Morning Joe.

"It's certainly not out of the norm for Putin. These are targets that were largely civilian infrastructure. He's trying to knock out the lights. He's trying to turn off the heat. He's trying to do it across the country," Kirby said.

The last large-scale rocket attack took place on Feb. 16 where Russian forces fired 36 total missiles in a two-hour burst. The wave killed a 79-year-old woman and injured at least seven other Ukrainian civilians.

As of March 5, the Russian invasion killed a total of 8,173 Ukrainian civilians, including 7,681 adults and 492 children. At least 13,620 civilians also sustained injuries due to Russian shelling, as per a report from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).