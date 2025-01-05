Ukraine has intensified its offensive in Russia's Kursk region with a series of surprise attacks, claiming Moscow is "getting what it deserves" as both sides grapple for control in the ongoing conflict.

Last August, Ukraine launched a ground incursion into the Kursk region, marking the first invasion of Russian territory by a foreign power since World War II, CNN reported.

Despite initial territorial gains, Ukrainian forces have faced sustained resistance from Russian troops and newly deployed North Korean reinforcements.

This strategic offensive aims to bolster Ukraine's position amid stalled peace talks and potential future negotiations.

Over the weekend, Ukrainian forces launched fresh counterattacks in multiple areas across Kursk, employing armored vehicles, tanks and advanced electronic warfare systems to disrupt Russian defenses.

The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said, in a Telegram post on Sunday: "Kursk region, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves."

Ukrainian officials report significant Russian and North Korean casualties, with Moscow confirming repelled attacks but acknowledging ongoing heavy fighting near the border.

The conflict in Kursk is expected to escalate as winter conditions briefly favor mobility before harsher weather sets in. Both sides are reinforcing their positions, with Ukraine aiming to solidify territorial control and Russia mobilizing additional troops and air support.

Meanwhile, international scrutiny intensifies, particularly over North Korea's role in the conflict.

