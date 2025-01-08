U.S. 10-Year Treasury yields were rising again on Wednesday morning as they neared highs not seen since 2023.

It hit 4.72% overnight after rising 0.037%.

The 10-Year Treasury yield is the interest rate that the federal government pays on 10-year Treasury note, basically how much the government pays to borrow money for a decade.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. That means while a yield rises, the price of a bond decreases.

The yield marks how much an investor would earn if they waited to redeem the bond until it matures.

The interest is paid every six months until it reaches maturity. Federal tax is due each year on the interest earned but no state or local taxes are levied on Treasury bonds.

Mortgage interest rates are closely tied to 10-Year Treasury bonds, CBS News reported.

Investors were awaiting new data on the labor market later in the day.

Concern over inflation has been driving a recent rise in the yields.

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller did state that more interest rate cuts should be expected this year during prepared remarks that were set to be delivered in Paris on Wednesday.