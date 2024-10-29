Federal authorities have announced a $5 million reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction related to the 1994 terrorist bombing of Alas Chiricanas Flight 901 in Panama.

The offer is in regards to any person or country that was involved in the bombing that conspired to commit, aided, or abetted in the commission of the July 19, 1994 terrorist bombing, according to the Department of State.

Although the United States Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) attributes the bombing to Hezbollah, the department wants to know if there were other players involved.

The flight, en route to Panama City, exploded shortly after takeoff from France Field in Colón, killing all 21 passengers, including three Americans. The bombing suspect, Ali Hawa Jamal, also died in the explosion.

This attack occurred a day after a bombing in Buenos Aires, claimed by Ansar Allah, a member of Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is a classified terrorist group that has orchestrated numerous attacks against the U.S., According to the DNI.

In 2011, Bolivia apologized to Argentina for inviting Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Defense Minister, to the country. Vahidi is responsible for planning the 1994 bombing of the Argentine Jewish Mutual Aid Society that killed 85 people.

The prize money is funded through Rewards for Justice (RFJ), a program created in 1984 that gives money to individuals in exchange for information aiding in U.S. security efforts.

RFJ encourages anyone with information about the bombing of Flight 901 to contact them confidentially via Signal, Telegram, or WhatsApp at +1-202-702-7843. Relocation may be available for fear of retribution.

The program has awarded over $250 million.