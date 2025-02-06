More Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, the federal government said, but the labor market remains stable.

Jobless claims rose by 11,000 to 219,000 for the week ending Feb. 1, beating analysts' projections of 213,000 claims, the Labor Department announced on Thursday.

The four-week average increased by 4,000 to 216,750, the Associated Press reported.

"There is nothing to worry about here," Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, told Reuters.

Jobless applications rose by 4,092 in New York and by 3,999 in California, most likely reflecting the effects of the wildfires around Los Angeles, Reuters reported.

The Labor Department reported last month that 256,000 jobs were added to the economy in December, up from a revised 212,000 in November.

The labor market shows that jobs remain available and layoffs are low.