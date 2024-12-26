Jobless claims fell slightly for the week of Dec. 21, but continuing claims rose to a three-year high, according to the Labor Department.

Seasonally adjusted claims dropped to 219,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week, fewer than the 223,000 forecast by analysts, the Associated Press reported.

The Labor Department said Thursday that the four-week moving average for first-time filings was 226,500.

But continuing claims from Americans collecting jobless benefits increased 46,000 to 1.9 million the week of Dec. 14.

That marked the highest level since the week of Nov. 13, 2021, when the labor market was still in the throes of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The level of claims indicates that some of those receiving benefits are still struggling to find work, and could mean that demand for workers is falling even as the economy remains strong, the AP reported.