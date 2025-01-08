The U.S. economy added fewer jobs in December.

The ADP National Employment Report showed the economy added 122,000 jobs in December, a slowdown from the previous month.

The numbers were lower than expected and showed signs of a slowing U.S. economy.

Hiring slowed in several industries, including manufacturing. The number of new jobs shrank for the third straight month.

"The labor market downshifted to a more modest pace of growth in the final month of 2024, with a slowdown in both hiring and pay gains," ADP Chief Economist Nela Richardson said.

"Health care stood out in the second half of the year, creating more jobs than any other sector."

Another strong sector was construction. The industry added 27,000 jobs.

Last month's report showed the economy added 146,000 jobs in November.

A separate government report showed that fewer people are seeking unemployment benefits. The Weekly jobless claims report number came in at 201,000 new claims. That was lower than anticipated.