The U.S. launched a series of strikes late Saturday against Houthi weapons storage facilities throughout Yemen, an American defense official has confirmed to media outlets.

Forces directed by U.S. Central Command "conducted multiple airstrikes on numerous Iran-backed Houthi weapons storage facilities within Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen," the official told ABC News.

"The targets contained various advanced conventional weapons used to target military and civilian vessels navigating international waters throughout the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden," the official said, adding that further details on the strikes would be provided "soon."

Fighter jets were used to carry out the attack, the official told CNN.

It wasn't immediately revealed if the attacks destroyed or crippled any of the targeted facilities.

The Iran-backed Houthis have targeted ships in the Red Sea for months as a response to Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza. The Houthis have also launched drone and missile attacks into Israeli territory and as far north as the Mediterranean Sea. Houthi leaders have vowed to continue attacks until Israel ends its war in Gaza and withdraws from the territory.

The U.S. and Britain first launched airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen in January of this year after several months of drone and missile attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Sea.

The American airstrikes Saturday were are the first launched since Tuesday's presidential election.