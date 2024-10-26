US Offers To Help Defend Saudi Arabia From Iranian Threat
The Biden administration has been preparing for various Mideast scenarios
The U.S. has reportedly assured Saudi Arabia it would help defend it against an attack by Iran or its proxies if the ongoing Mideast conflict escalates further.
The tacit offer of support was made during the past few weeks, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.
A U.S. official told Bloomberg that the Biden administration has been preparing for various Mideast scenarios with partners including Saudi Arabia.
The U.S. has significant defensive capabilities throughout the region, the official said.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, Bloomberg said.
Friday's report came two days after the Saudi Foreign Ministry posted a photo on social media that showed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sitting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
A State Department account of the meeting in Riyadh said their meeting was focused on "our common efforts to end the conflicts in the region and establish greater peace and security."
Early Saturday, Israel launched a series of missile strikes against what it called "military targets in Iran" in response to a massive Iranian missile attack against Israel on Oct. 1.
At least four members of Iran's military were killed and President Joe Biden told reporters in Philadelphia on Saturday that he had been briefed by American intelligence officials, according to CNN,
"It looks like they didn't hit anything other than military targets. My hope is this is the end," Biden said.
In September 2019, a major drone and missile attack on Saudi Arabia's largest refinery cut off more than 5% of global oil supply and drove up prices before output was restored about three weeks later.
Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility but the U.S., Saudi Arabia and European countries blamed Iran, which denied any involvement.
