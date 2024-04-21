The Biden administration is set to announce sanctions against the Israel Defense Forces's Netzah Yehuda battalion for purported human rights violations against Palestinians in the West Bank.

According to the Axios, the proposed action, considered highly significant as it would mark the first instance of the US government targeting an IDF unit, has sparked an immediate backlash from Israeli political figures who have pledged to resist it.

The battalion has been mired in several controversies in the past, often associated with right-wing extremism and instances of violence against Palestinians. One particularly notable incident occurred in 2022, involving the death of Omar Asad, a 78-year-old Palestinian-American. Asad passed away after being detained, handcuffed, and blindfolded by soldiers from the battalion. Subsequently, he was abandoned in near-freezing conditions. This incident has drawn significant attention and condemnation, contributing to the mounting scrutiny surrounding the battalion's actions and behavior.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz, on Sunday, reported that the US was contemplating similar actions against additional police and military units.

The sanctions, to be imposed under the 1997 Leahy law, would entail prohibiting the transfer of US military aid to the unit. Additionally, it would bar soldiers and officers from participating in training sessions either with the US military or in programs funded by the US.

The purported US plan elicited a harsh response from Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The IDF must not be sanctioned!" he wrote on X. "I've been working in recent weeks against the sanctioning of Israeli citizens, including in my conversations with the American administration. At a time when our soldiers are fighting terrorist monsters, the intention to issue sanctions against a unit in the IDF is the height of absurdity and a moral low," he added, committing to fight the move although it was not clear how.

"The Netza Yehuda battalion is an inseparable part of the Israel Defense Forces," added Benny Gantz, a senior member of Netanyahu's war cabinet and a former IDF chief of staff.

"It is subject to military law and is responsible for operating in full compliance with international law. The state of Israel has a strong, independent judicial system that evaluates meticulously any claim of a violation or deviation from IDF orders and code of conduct, and will continue to do so."

The expressions of surprise and anger in Israel arose shortly after leaders had expressed profound gratitude to the US following the passage of a significant military aid package for the Jewish state by the US House.

Since the commencement of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, the United States has imposed three sets of sanctions on individual settlers for their involvement in violence against Palestinians.