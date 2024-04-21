Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu extended their heartfelt appreciation to the members of the United States Congress following their affirmative votes in favor of substantial aid packages earmarked for Ukraine and Israel. The newly approved aid, totaling billions of dollars, marks a significant gesture of support from the United States to bolster the security and stability of both nations.

President Zelensky took to his Telegram account and wrote, "Thank you, America!", emphasizing the significance of the decision in steering history in the right direction. The House of Representatives ratified the long-pending Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act with a decisive vote of 311-112.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, speaking to CNN, remarked that the risk of a larger conflict in Europe had diminished following the vote. "This is a historic day, where Ukraine not only received a surge of hope but also the United States and the entire free world," stated Dmytro Kuleba.

Further talking about the aid to NBC News, Zelenskyy said, "It depends on when we actually get weapons on the ground. If we get it in half a year — well, we've had the process stalled for half a year and we've had losses in several directions. Losses in men, in equipment."

For weeks, Zelenskyy has been consistently stressing the urgent requirement for weapons and resources to safeguard Ukraine against ongoing Russian aggression.

On the other hand, the Israel Security Supplemental was passed by the House with a vote of 366-58. Israel thanked the US by saying, "When Israel is strong, the US is more secure' and that 'Israel has no closer ally than America, and America has no closer ally than Israel".

"Thank you, friends, thank you America!" exclaimed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a social media post, highlighting the bipartisan backing for Israel and the defense of Western civilization showcased by the bill.

The US Congress just overwhelmingly passed a much appreciated aid bill that demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization. Thank you friends, thank you America! — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) April 20, 2024

However, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the spokesperson for Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, criticized the aid package for Israel, labeling it a "dangerous escalation" and an aggressive move that he believes will result in further Palestinian casualties in Israel's conflict with Hamas.

The proposed measures await approval from the Senate, with voting expected to commence as early as Tuesday.

President Joe Biden remarked that the House's approval of the foreign aid bills sends a "clear message" about America's global leadership. He urged the Senate to promptly pass the package so he could sign it into law.