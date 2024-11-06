U.S. stock markets were set to make sharp gains on Wednesday after Donald Trump was elected president in the 2024 election.

In the hours before the stock markets were set to open, Dow Jones futures were signaling stocks would open up more than 1,300 points.

The tech-heavy NASDAQ was expected to jump more than 1.5% with an implied open of about a 350 point gain.

The wider stock basket of the S&P was up more than 2.25%, signaling an open up more than 125 points.

Bitcoin was also at nearly a record high as Trump is expected to be much friendlier to the crypto markets than a Kamala Harris administration would be.

The race was called for Trump early on Wednesday after it became apparent Harris didn't have a chance to secure enough electoral college votes to win.

The rapid increase in inflation under the Biden administration weighed heavily on voters, according to exit polls.