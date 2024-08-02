Wall Street Ends Week With Correction After Bad Jobs Report
Wall Street reacted to a negative jobs report and tumbling tech shares on Friday, ending the week with a major selloff questions about a continuing and worsening correction.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by more than 900 points (-2.23% to 39,447 points) as of 11:03 a.m. ET, just over an hour and a half from the opening bell.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 533 points (-3.10%) after tech giants like Amazon had unfavorable earnings reports. Amazon shares were down 12% and others saw similar losses, including Intel, Nvidia and Apple.
The S&P 500 saw its steepest decline since 2022, shedding 138 points (-2.55%).
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
