Home renovation or remodeling projects require thorough preparation and knowledge to ensure successful outcomes. Homeowners must be well-informed about budgeting, project scope, local regulations, contractor selection, and more before starting any renovation. If they define clear objectives and consult professionals, they can avoid common mishaps such as scope creep and unplanned expenses.

Warren O'Shea, the owner of O'Shea Builders LLC, shares the top five essential considerations every homeowner should know before starting a renovation or remodeling project. Since establishing the company in 2004, O'Shea has been upholding a standard of excellence, which is why the business earned the title of Maine's Most Awarded Remodeling Contractor. His extensive experience has helped him understand the challenges of home renovation projects, hence his insights on the matter.

The industry expert states that before diving into any renovation, the homeowner must align their budget with the overall value of their home and the neighborhood. "For example, if you own a $300,000 house in a $300,000 neighborhood and plan to invest $300,000 into renovations, you risk creating a home valued at $600,000 in a $300,000 market. This disparity can make it challenging to sell or rent the property at a price that reclaims your investment," O'Shea explains. In other words, understanding and balancing renovation costs relative to one's home's market value is essential to avoid financial issues.

Secondly, homeowners must clearly define the purpose of the renovation. Are they aiming to update their home for personal enjoyment, maintain the health of the house, or increase resale value? The scope and nature of the project should reflect these objectives. They might expand the living space to accommodate a growing family while modernizing the kitchen could enhance daily living and boost market appeal.

The next step is to determine the flexibility of the budget. After being clear about the objective, homeowners can set a realistic budget, including a buffer for unforeseen expenses. O'Shea highlights the importance of flexibility, as price fluctuations and material availability can impact costs. In addition, he advises homeowners with septic systems to thoroughly assess the system's capacity before adding new bedrooms or bathrooms. Septic systems are designed to handle a specific volume of wastewater, and exceeding this capacity can lead to costly issues.

Finally, O'Shea stresses the importance of vetting multiple contractors to find the best fit for the project. "Talk to at least three different contractors and give them the same detailed information about your wants and needs," he advises. "Having a comprehensive list of your requirements ensures that each contractor can provide a precise estimate and help you evaluate which offers the best value."

O'Shea Builders offers a consulting and design service for homeowners seeking guidance before starting a renovation project. It provides full-scale remodeling advice, consultation, and coordination to ensure clients stay on track. It's worth highlighting that each project at O'Shea Builders is overseen by an expert project manager who assists in navigating difficult decisions and optimizing investment value. These professionals bring industry knowledge to every project, acting as personal remodeling coaches.

The company offers fee-based, hourly design consultations to provide a clear picture of what's possible without any pressure to start building until the client is ready. This service is ideal for those looking to make informed decisions before committing to a renovation. Besides consulting and design, O'Shea Builders offers kitchen, bathroom, basement, and whole home remodeling, as well as interior painting and finishing.

Choosing O'Shea Builders means receiving exceptional service. After all, its commitment to excellence is apparent in every aspect of their work. The locally owned small business proudly serves the Portland, Maine area, including the Southern Maine Coast and Lakes Region. It further stands out for employing full-time skilled Maine workers to support the local economy while ensuring that homeowners benefit from the expertise of professionals familiar with the local building standards and community needs.

This dedication to exceeding customer expectations is proven by O'Shea Builders' numerous awards and recognitions. It has been voted among the Top 100 Experts by Fixr.com for 2022 and 2023 and ranked in the Top 5 Remodelers in Maine by DownEast Magazine's "Best of Maine" from 2021 to 2024. It was also listed as one of the Nation's Top 50 Remodelers by Remodeling Magazine and has consistently earned the Best of Houzz Service award from 2014 through 2024.

These accolades attest to O'Shea's leadership. As a Certified Home Inspector (ASHI) and an executive board member of the Home Builders and Remodelers Association of Maine, the founder assures that all work is performed to the highest standards and complies with all relevant codes. By sharing his insights on the top five things one should know before starting a renovation project, he aims to help homeowners ensure successful outcomes for their remodeling projects.