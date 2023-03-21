KEY POINTS DAX Express combines conversational and ambient AI with OpenAI's GPT-4

Microsoft-owned Nuance Communications has announced the launch of a fully automated clinical documentation application, the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX™) Express.

DAX Express combines conversational and ambient artificial intelligence (AI) with OpenAI's ChatGTP upgrade GPT-4. The application is capable of automatically creating clinical draft notes in no time after each patient visit. The tool can be also used in telehealth to help clinicians during patient conversations.

DAX Express can help reduce the administrative burden of clinicians who can then spend more time taking care of patients, according to the company, reported EHR Intelligence.

"Nuance and Microsoft came together with the goal of helping to digitally transform healthcare, and today we are marking the next step forward in the ongoing evolution of AI-powered solutions for overburdened care providers," Nuance CEO Mark Benjamin.

"We've taken the power and advanced reasoning capabilities of GPT-4 and integrated it into our proven outcomes-focused AI technologies in a tested and responsible way. Our state-of-the-art blend of conversational, ambient, and generative AI will accelerate the advancement of the care delivery ecosystem beyond what Nuance or Microsoft could have achieved separately – expanding our comprehensive portfolio of solutions that fulfill our vision to improve care quality and support enhanced outcomes for generations to come," Benjamin added.

DAX Express was developed as the next step in delivering AI technology in healthcare after the success of clinical documentation apps Dragon Medical One and DAX.

"With this new innovation, the Nuance healthcare portfolio gives customers even more flexibility to automate and enhance their clinical documentation workflows with the accuracy and reliability of Dragon Medical One, the customized, full-service experience of DAX, and the immediacy and speed of DAX Express," Nuance said in a news release.

The initiatives are part of Microsoft's Cloud for Healthcare strategy and they make use of the company's Azure cloud platform.

"Microsoft and Nuance have been ahead of the curve in innovating AI solutions, and organizations large and small have long trusted our responsible, secure applications and infrastructure," explained Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud + AI Group at Microsoft. "With DAX Express, we are leveraging the revolutionary capabilities of large model AI to deliver outcomes-focused healthcare applications at scale."