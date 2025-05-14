It is already less than a month before the Switch 2 arrives to users who pre-ordered it or for those who are buying it on day one, but Nintendo is not stopping in sharing new features to enjoy on the console.

The latest feature introduced by Nintendo was unveiled quietly, and it centers on a security feature for the Switch 2 that was not seen in the original console since its release in 2017.

There have already been many helpful features that Nintendo introduced in previous showcases of the Switch 2, from the many software-level improvements down to the upgrades of its Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo Quietly Introduces New Switch 2 Feature

According to Nintendo's announcement on the Nintendo Today! app (via ComicBook Gaming), the Japanese gaming company added a new layer of security for the Switch 2 console. It is important to note that the original Switch did not have any kind of security feature available before, only a child lock-esque feature that requires users to tap or press on a button thrice to access the console.

However, this new security feature takes privacy and safety up a notch as it will now allow users to setup a Security Lock after their console is locked to avoid it being accessed by anyone else. This new Security Lock option would allow users to set a custom PIN that would be required whenever accessing the console so they can access the home, games, menu, settings, and more.

While this feature is no longer new to smart devices as it has been standard among smartphones, tablets, computers, and more, this is the first time that it came to the Nintendo Switch console.

Do You Need This New Switch 2 Security Feature?

This new Switch 2 security feature is not exactly a deal-breaker as it is not a big enough reason to convince gamers to buy the new console from Nintendo, but it is certainly an addition to the experience. Not only would users get a chance to secure their files, information, payment methods, games, and their saved files in the console, but also make it hard for thieves to access such information.

That being said, there are no announcements from Nintendo if they are pairing this new Security Lock feature with a "Find My"-like feature to help users locate their console if it goes missing, but that would also be a welcome addition.

For users who do not want others like relatives, friends, or children to mess with their games, progress, and saved files, this Security Lock feature would be beneficial in preventing others from accessing their Switch 2 consoles.

Originally published on Player One