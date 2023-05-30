An Iranian model sparked outrage due to her choice of attire — a dress featuring a noose — to raise awareness about executions in the country. The provocative outfit garnered significant criticism as many found the dress highly insensitive and inappropriate.

Mahlagha Jaberi posted a video on Instagram that she "[d]edicated to the people of Iran" after making an appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. She used the hashtag, "#StopExecutionsInIran."

In recent weeks, Iran has carried out multiple executions through hangings, despite facing condemnation from the Biden administration. The international community, including various human rights organizations, expressed concern and called for Iran to halt these executions. In the last 18 days, at least 90 executions were carried out in the country. The Norway-based Iran Human Rights group called May the "bloodiest month" in Iran over the last five years.

Jaberi's video and outfit choice went viral on social media, with several journalists and political commentators slamming the model.

Leftist journalist Yashar Ali blasted Jaberi for the video.

"As innocent Iranians are being executed, @MahlaghaJaberi thought it would be a good idea to wear a dress that has a noose sown into it and then film a seductive video using a song that has become an anthem for protestors. Absolutely disgraceful all around. And then to end the video with 'stop executions' and no other context or information makes it unhelpful!"

Despite the criticism, Jabari also received praise for addressing the issue through her fashion statement. An advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Anton Gerashchenko, called Jaberi "brave."

"More than 200 people were executed in Iran this year alone. Another brave woman. Maybe if women were the majority in politics, there would be no more wars? What do you think?" Gerashchenko tweeted.

Another brave woman. Maybe if women were the… pic.twitter.com/K3znZya8o0 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) May 28, 2023

Following the backlash, Jaberi posted a statement on her Instagram.

"76th Cannes Film Festival 2nd look," she wrote. "My dress designed by @jilaatelier. We wanted to make a fashion statement to observe the glamour of Cannes, but more importantly, to bring media attention to the wrongful executions of Iranian people. Unfortunately, political statements are not allowed at the film festival and the security stopped me from showing the back of my dress, but the 'noose' meaning was well understood."

Who is Mahlagha Jaberi?

Mahlagha Jaberi was born in Iran on June 17, 1989. After spending her childhood in the city of Isfahan, she moved to San Diego, California. She is a famous social media personality with over four million followers on Instagram.

She has gained significant recognition for her work as a model, particularly for showcasing the creations of renowned couture designers from various parts of the world. Her portfolio includes collaborations with esteemed fashion brands such as Phillip Plein, Guess, Michael Costello and Marc Jacobs.

In June 2009, she began her Twitter with the tweet: "If people's vote were supposed to make a difference the Iranian government would have not allowed anyone to vote."

In an interview with Polmagazine, Jaberi revealed why she entered into modeling.

"I believe everything happens for a reason. I initially was heading towards art and painting as it was my areas of interest. I did not choose modeling. Model agencies reached out and chose me, and with the exceptional support from my sisters, I pursued it as a career."