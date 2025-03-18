Leaders around the globe have rushed to condemn Israel's latest airstrike that killed at least 400 Palestinians, mostly women, children and elderly, and injuring more than 500 in a devastating overnight attack in Gaza, violating the terms of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

Israel re-escalated the war on Gaza on Tuesday after a nearly two-month ceasefire, attacking several cities across the strip, including Khan Younis and Rafah in southern Gaza, Gaza City in the north, and central areas like Deir el-Balah, Al Jazeera reported. The total number of fatalities is expected to rise as bodies are recovered from the rubble.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended its attack, adding that it will increase military force, because Hamas refused to release the remaining hostages despite that being a condition of the second phase of the ceasefire, which Israel did not want to discuss, CNN reported.

Since the ceasefire went into effect on January 19, Israeli forces had killed at least 150 Palestinians before Tuesday's overnight strike, according to Truthout. Hamas has not launched any strikes since the ceasefire took affect, according to CNN.

Hamas released a statement declaring Netanyahu's "extremist government" overturned the ceasefire agreement, "exposing prisoners in Gaza to an unknown fate," according to Al Jazeera.

The world leaders speaking out against Tuesday's massacre include the nations' Middle East neighbors as well as countries around the globe.

Ireland's Prime Minister Micheál Martin released a statement condemning the airstrikes in Gaza and urging an end to all hostilities "for the sake of civilians in Gaza, who have already endured unimaginable hardships."

"I call on all parties to respect the ceasefire and hostage release deal, and to return to talks aimed at implementing the second phase of the deal," Martin stated.

Türkiye reiterated its "unwavering support for the rightful cause of the Palestinian people" in a statement released by its foreign ministry. The statement, shared to X on Tuesday, warned that Israel's attack "demonstrates that the Netanyahu government's genocide policy has entered a new phase."

"At a time when efforts to achieve global peace and stability are intensifying, the aggression displayed by the Israeli government threatens the future of the region," the statement continued. "It is unacceptable that Israel is causing a new spiral of violence."

At a foreign ministry press briefing, France called for an immediate ceasefire and unconditional release of hostages in Gaza, according to The Times of Israel. It also urged Israel to protect civilians and stop blocking humanitarian air, water and electricity from reaching the Strip, which it had been doing since March 2 to further pressure Hamas into releasing Israeli hostages.

Egypt and Qatar, who, alongside the U.S., have been acting as mediators between Israel and Hamas, condemned the attacks.

Egypt's foreign ministry said in its statement that it completely rejects Israel's flagrant violation of the ceasefire agreement, which threatens the region's stability. The nation also called on the international community "to intervene immediately to halt the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, to prevent the region from relapsing into a renewed cycle of violence and counter-violence."

Qatar echoed Egypt's concern that Israel's attack "will ultimately ignite the region and undermine its security and stability," Middle East Eye reported.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Fox News interview that Israel consulted with Israel before attacking Gaza on Tuesday.

"As President Trump has made it clear, Hamas, the Houthis, Iran, all those who seek to terrorize not just Israel, but also the United States of America, will see a price to pay – all hell will break loose," she added in a clip circulating on X.

Leaders from nations across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar, lambasted Israel for the attack. The Jordanian government spokesperson labeled the strikes "barbaric," adding that Israel forces "need to stop the aggression."

"We have been following since last night Israel's aggressive and barbaric bombing of the Gaza Strip," government spokesperson Mohammed Momani said, underlining "the need to stop this aggression".



Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot shared a series of X posts denouncing the Israeli strike and "their heavy human toll."

"The blocking of humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians is a serious violation of international law. I call the parties to implement the second phase of the agreement, which must pave the way for reconstruction and peace for all," he added.

When asked for a comment from China on the large-scale attack in the Gaza Strip, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning China said during a press conference that the country is "closely following the ongoing situation."

"We hope parties will work to enable the continuous and effective implementation of the ceasefire agreement, refrain from any escalatory action and prevent further deepening the humanitarian disaster," she added.

Russia said in a statement that it "learned with deep regret of Israel's renewal of its military operation" and added they are monitoring the situation and "waiting for it to return to a peaceful course."

"As experience shows, it is impossible to resolve the issue of freeing hostages by force. Russia strongly condemns any actions that lead to the death of civilians and the destruction of social infrastructure," the statement added.

