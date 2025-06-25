Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs) are an incredible opportunity to buy tokens of a promising project before they hit the market. They allow you to be early and take advantage of their massive upside potential.

As a popular method of crowdfunding, IDOs offer a transparent and accessible way for projects to raise capital while providing immediate liquidity to investors, who can get their hands on the tokens at discounted prices.

CoinTerminal is one such popular platform that connects founders and investors, offering a compelling opportunity to build the future of crypto together. Today, we'll explain just how this launchpad works, how you can buy tokens before they get listed, and how it compares to other launchpads. So, here's all that you need to know about CoinTerminal!

Key Takeaways

Here are the key takeaways from our CoinTerminal review:

Early and free access to newly-launched, high-profile crypto projects.

Close to 100 projects hosted by the launchpad, including $AIT, $AIFUN, and $INSP.

Token launched on CoinTerminal has gained prominent leading CEX listings.

There's no need to create an account, KYC, or stake tokens to participate in token sales.

Anyone from around the world can participate, providing significant exposure & liquidity.

Winners for token sales are chosen randomly and fairly, and require KYC to contribute.

What is CoinTerminal?

CoinTerminal is your gateway to seamless and effortless access to new and promising opportunities.

Created with the goal of democratizing access to early-stage options, the launchpad removes all the barriers that prevent retail from getting their hands on the very same deals that only a handful can. CoinTerminal investors essentially get to buy in pre-sales along with the likes of Binance Labs, Coinbase Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Arthur Hayes, and others.

To help investors using its launchpad get quality deals, CoinTerminal thoroughly screens all the projects before giving them the green light to raise funding on its platform. Notably, it handles one project at a time to make sure both founders and investors have the most enriching experience.

How Does CoinTerminal Work?

Before we discuss just how you can invest in a project on CoinTerminal, let's first gain a deeper understanding of the platform.

As a launchpad, CoinTerminal helps projects raise capital for development while providing marketing and advisory support. At the same time, investors gain a first-mover advantage by deploying funds in early-stage projects and betting on their future potential well before the broad market.

To make this possible, CoinTerminal carefully vets each project before listing it to ensure only quality ones are added. Once listed, anyone can explore the projects, get detailed information about them to make informed decisions, and opt in for the sale.

Once you choose to participate, you must ensure you meet the project requirements, like a minimum USDC balance during the snapshot period. Now, to choose winners, CoinTerminal uses VRF-based selection, making the process transparent and safe from exploits.

Chainlink VRF (Verifiable Random Function) used here is a provably fair and verifiable random number generator (RNG). Not only does it produce random values for each request, but it also provides cryptographic proof of how those values were decided, which is verified and published on-chain to ensure results cannot be manipulated.

The list of winning wallets, meanwhile, is issued on CoinTerminal, and in order to make a contribution, the winner has to go through KYC (Know-Your-Customer) verification. For this, government-issued identification documents are to be provided to confirm investor identity, in compliance with regulatory requirements.

CoinTerminal Features

Designed to empower your portfolio, the launchpad from CoinTerminal comes packed with features that one may not find anywhere else. Here's a breakdown of the main features of the launchpad:

Open Access

While promising the future of finance, crypto is a complex industry filled with technical jargon, not all that different from other sectors. However, to realize the full promise and potential of blockchain technology, the technical and capital barriers to crypto investment must be removed.

CoinTerminal upholds the principles of blockchain by providing open access to its launchpad. This means the platform is freely available to anyone around the world with an internet connection, without financial, legal, or technical barriers.

More importantly, it doesn't require you to buy and then stake a native token, as many other launchpads do. You can join CoinTerminal's token sales in less than a minute with zero collateral.

No Fees, No KYC

Besides removing capital requirements by eliminating the need to stake any native launchpad or other token, there are also no fees to opt in. The fee is only paid by winners and amounts to 25% of the tokens they win.

Similarly, to get started with CoinTerminal and apply to an IDO, you don't need to complete KYC. However, if you do win an allocation, you must complete KYC in order to contribute the funds.

It's important to remember that winning the raffle does not guarantee a spot; it only gives you the opportunity to contribute. This is because there are a limited number of contribution spots compared to the number of raffle winners. So, you'll need to act quickly to secure your contribution.

Refundable Sales

At CoinTerminal, you simply opt into a sale, with the platform covering the cost of your ticket. This means that if you like the performance of the token, you can pay for your ticket and claim the tokens; if you don't, you pay nothing.

Even if you contribute to a sale, you don't have to claim the tokens. CoinTerminal has this amazing feature where they let you claim a full refund if you do not like the performance of the project. The refunds are processed without any questions.

There is also no fee for refunds; you receive your full contributed amount.

There's one caveat, though. Not all sales are refundable; some are non-refundable. The good thing is that the platform clearly mentions whether a token sale is refundable or not. On CoinTerminal, refunds are actually the default option, and claiming is optional.

How to Join Crypto Launches on CoinTerminal?

Now, if you are an investor and eager to get started with CoinTerminal, then here's how you can join the juicy launches on the platform. The process is pretty simple and quick, so here we go:

Step 1: Create an Account

To get started on CoinTerminal, you can register using your Google account, though it's optional, not required. However, you do receive a complimentary $25 gift for joining the email list.

What's not optional is connecting your wallet. The launchpad supports hundreds of wallets, so you can easily find and connect your preferred one by authorizing the connection to CoinTerminal.

Step 2: Browse Projects

It's time to explore the options available to you. To browse IDOs, you can either click on 'View Sales' at the top right corner of the CoinTerminal homepage or go to the bottom to click on 'Launchpad' under the Product section.

This will take you to the official launchpad, where you'll be greeted with the 'Welcome to Coin Launchpad' along with platform stats. As you scroll down, you'll first see a highlighted IDO, followed by 'Live and Upcoming Sales.' Scroll further to view past completed sales.

Step 3: Participate in IDO

Before deciding to join an IDO, you can click the 'Participate' button located at the bottom of every live or upcoming sale. This will open a page with all the relevant information about the project, covering its IDO details, overview, features, token utilities, and token metrics.

Once you've assessed the project, you can make your choice. Joining your first sale also makes you eligible for a chance to win $25 in free IDO tokens.

Step 4: Contribute & Claim

Once you have successfully participated in the IDO, all you need to do is wait for the winners' announcement. And if you are among them, act quickly. Complete your KYC and make the required contribution. Contributions for winning sales are made in crypto.

Once the project has its Token Generation Event (TGE) and the token is listed on exchanges, you can claim it and trade it as you like.

How to Launch a Project on CoinTerminal?

To provide a brief overview of how creators, innovators, builders, or developers can have their projects listed on CoinTerminal, here is the process to follow:

Go to the CoinTerminal website, scroll to the bottom, and click on the 'Apply for Launchpad' option. This will open the Coin Terminal Launch Application Form in a new tab. The form requires detailed information about your project so the CoinTerminal team can evaluate it before approving it for listing on the platform to raise funding.

Once you have submitted the form, simply wait for the CoinTerminal team to contact you with the next steps to begin the IDO process.

Top Project Launches from CoinTerminal

Let's now take a look at some of the most notable project launches on CoinTerminal.

One of the most successful IDO launches has been the AIT Protocol, which raised $100,000. The decentralized machine learning protocol enjoyed over a 7,000% upside with its token $AIT launching at 0.015 USDC and rising to $1.21 while gaining listings on MEXC, Gate, Uniswap, CoinEx, and others.

The Base blockchain-based AI Agent Layer raised $250K at 0.0048 USDC launch price and experienced an upside of 2,775%. $AIFUN's price surged as high as $0.138 and got listed on Uniswap, Aerodrome, Gate, KCEX, and MEXC.

Inspect, a Layer-2 built for X, was able to raise $200,000 from 200 winning tickets at 0.015 USDC. $INSP buyers on CoinTerminal enjoyed massive returns as its price surged past $1.30 at its peak. It also secured listings on Bybit, Kucoin, BingX, Pancakeswap, Uniswap, and others.

CoinTerminal Pros & Cons

Here's a summarized the pros and cons from our CoinTerminal review:

Pros

Open access to new and exciting projects before they get listed

Every project goes through an extensive vetting process

Discounted pricing with no staking requirement

A fair and random process to select winners

Successful track record in high ROI projects

Cons

KYC verification mandatory for winners

Crypto, especially pre-sales, is inherently risky

Relatively new launchpad

Conclusion

The crypto market completely changed the crowdfunding landscape by enabling anyone to join, invest, and make an impact. However, over time, staking requirements, preference for specific investors, and geo-restrictions, among other limitations, obstructed the average investor from making the most of what crypto has to offer.

CoinTerminal, here, removes these complications and limitations by making it easy and free for users to deploy their capital. No matter the country, gender, political affiliation, or socio-economic background, anyone can use this launchpad to participate in early-stage projects in order to build a diversified portfolio and achieve financial freedom.

On top of that, the easy-to-use platform maintains high standards when hosting projects, with each one well-screened and having high potential. Many CoinTerminal projects have produced notable returns, helping promising ideas transform the crypto space and retail capital to invest in blockchain startups from the ground up.

Overall, to cater to the growing cryptocurrency industry and offer retail investors the chance to invest in top-quality projects, CoinTerminal has emerged as a powerful solution, completely free for anyone to join and participate in early-stage opportunities. With open access, no staking requirement, vetted projects, and successful track record, CoinTerminal makes for an attractive choice for regular investors to get their hands on a token at discounted rates before they are listed and enjoy major gains.

FAQs

Does CoinTerminal have KYC?

Yes, CoinTerminal requires KYC verification, but only if you win an allocation. Then, personal information and a government-issued ID are required to comply with global regulations.

Is CoinTerminal safe for investors?

Yes, the launchpad is completely safe. At no point does CoinTerminal take possession of your funds. Investors also have the option to ask for a refund if they are not interested in making a contribution upon winning.

How can I participate in CoinTerminal token sales?

To join a sale on CoinTerminal, just connect your wallet, explore your options, participate in the IDO, and if you win the raffle, complete KYC and make the required contribution.

Does CoinTerminal support cross-chain projects?

CoinTerminal lists projects across various categories and multiple blockchain networks, including Ethereum, Solana, Base, and others.