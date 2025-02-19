Zelensky: ‘I Really Believe the Time Has Come’ for Creation
President Volodymyr Zelensky shared his take on President Donald Trump's views about the Russia-Ukraine war amidst growing tension between the two leaders.

Zelensky accused Trump of "living in a disinformation space" that's shaped by Russia, he said in a live segment aired on the BBC.

The remarks come on the heels of Trump's claim that he was more confident in a Ukraine peace deal after he participated in Russia-led talks in Saudi Arabia that excluded Zelensky.

Trump criticized Zelensky for his frustration, suggesting Ukraine "could have made a deal" earlier.

Trump also questioned Zelensky's approval rating, citing a 4% figure that the Ukrainian leader dismissed as Russian propaganda.

European leaders, led by France's Emmanuel Macron, are set to discuss Ukraine's future, just days after an emergency security meeting.

