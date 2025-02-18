President Donald Trump is reportedly demanding Ukraine to provide $500 billion payback for aid the U.S. has provided in support of its fight against Russia.

It would be more than Germany's post-World War I and II reparations and give the U.S. half of Ukraine's resource revenues according to a draft contract of a deal that the Telegraph obtained.

President Volodymyr Zelensky initially sought U.S. investment in Ukraine's minerals, but now the country faces a prolonged potential economic colonization by the U.S., according to the report.

The U.S. countered with strong demands and the perpetual use of its rare earth minerals as "compensation" for previous military aid as well as future aid.

Current and former Ukrainian officials told the Associated Press that Zelensky declined the proposal because he asserted that it prioritized U.S. interests over Ukrainian ones.

Zelensky, caught between the demands of Russia's president Vladimir Putin and Trump, must navigate a deal that could secure U.S. support but risks Ukraine's economic autonomy.

Yesterday, senior White House official Brian Hughes reproached Zelensky for not agreeing to give the U.S. access to Ukraine's rare earth elements.

"President Zelensky is being short-sighted about the excellent opportunity the Trump administration has presented to Ukraine," Hughes said in an interview with the Associated Press.

On February 13th, Trump continued his narrative that the Russia-Ukraine war will end soon.

"Great talks with Russia and Ukraine yesterday," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. "Possibility of ending that horrible, very bloody war!!!"

Experts warned that despite Trump's paradigm for peace, the Kremlin already believes that it has won the conflict and that Putin will continue his assault against Ukraine.

Trump claimed the U.S. has spent $300 billion on the war, the Telegraph said.

Congress has approved $175 billion and $70 billion was spent stateside to make weapons.

U.S. financial aid to Ukraine has grown by nearly 175% since 2022, reaching $175 billion.