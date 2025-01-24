President Donald Trump partially blamed the Russia-Ukraine war on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom Trump said was "no angel," Ukrainian media reported.

"Zelensky... shouldn't have allowed [the war] to happen either. He's no angel," Trump stated during a Fox News appearance on Jan. 23, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Trump further declared Ukraine should have made a deal with Russia when the country invaded its neighbor in February 2022.

"I could have made that deal so easily, and Zelensky decided that 'I want to fight,'" Trump continued.

The president also hailed Zelensky for his bravery and added he has "had enough." Trump has warned Russia that if President Vladimir Putin does not agree to a negotiation, the US will impose "massive tariffs and massive taxes, and... big sanctions" but added he "doesn't want to do it" because he "loves" Russia, the Kyiv Independent reported.

Since February 2022, at least 43,000 Ukrainians have been killed and 370,000 were wounded as of December 2024, according to the Kyiv Independent. The number of fatalities and injuries in Russia remains unknown since Moscow doesn't reveal that information.

Originally published by Latin Times