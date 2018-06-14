The new custody agreement in place for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s kids has managed to open a line of communication between the exes.

After splitting in 2016, the former actors have been struggling to reach a proper custody arrangement. However, a judge’s ruling in their battle has motivated the actress to work with her husband to rebuild his relationship with their children.

Jolie and Pitt share six kids together--Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9. The temporary custody agreement in place will reportedly give the “Fury” actor more time with his children over the summer.

“Angelina and Brad have had to come to terms with the fact that their marriage didn’t work and have had to attempt to let their anger go for the sake of the kids,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“The new custody plans have had a positive effect on how Angelina sees this situation. She loves the kids and she doesn’t want to lose them, so she seems to have started communicating with Brad to make things run smoothly. It’s actually a breakthrough after having little to no communication for so long,” the insider added.

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jolie’s change of heart reportedly comes after a judge concluded that the kids “not having a relationship with their father is harmful to them.”

The new custody agreement has reportedly been a huge relief for Pitt. “He now knows he will get the time he needs to bond with his kids. Brad truly wants what’s best for the kids and he knows if they get along and work it out it will be much better for them in the long run.”

Following their initial split, Jolie and Pitt struggled to peacefully communicate when it came to their children. “Brad and Angelina have had a very difficult time co-parenting because the end of their marriage was so turbulent,” a source explained.

“They both were incredibly angry with one another and often had to seek therapy to even make visitation plans. While they both love their children dearly, it hasn’t been easy,” the insider added.

Prior to reaching their temporary custody agreement, sources revealed Pitt was already planning out his summer work schedule in order to spend all of his free time with his children. “He chose a project that films in Los Angeles,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Brad wants certain provisions in a custody agreement that guarantee custodial time with all six kids,” the insider added.

Although Pitt and Jolie have reached a custody agreement with the help of a judge, they have yet to finalize their divorce.

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images