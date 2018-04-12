It’s no secret that “A Quiet Place” star and director John Krasinski is a huge fan of his wife, Emily Blunt.

When Krasinski and Blunt made a guest appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” last Friday, Krasinski even confessed that he is a huge fan of “The Devil Wears Prada” - so much so that he has seen it 72 times already.

“It’s one of those things that back in the day, us elderly people used to channel surf. Nobody does that anymore,” Krasinski said, according to People. “It’s just one of those movies that whenever you’re going through the channels, you just stop and you look.”

He was so obsessed with the movie that he has seen it 72 times. So when he first started dating Blunt, he became honest. “When we first met, I was like, ‘I just want to get it out of the way — I’m a huge fan of yours,’” Krasinski recalled. “I was full stalker-status. I was like, ‘Hey, you want to go out on a date with me?’”

Blunt then admitted that Krasinski continues to watch “The Devil Wears Prada” to this day. “There’s a sort of montage sequence where Anne Hathaway’s got numerous fabulous outfits that they go through. And John, one day I came home, and he was watching it and he was watching the montage bit. And he goes, ‘That’s my favorite outfit,’” she recalled.

That’s when Krasinski jokingly quipped, “I couldn’t get Annie and so I was like, ‘Ohhhh…’”

In response to the joke, Hathaway posted about the article on Instagram and made a joke of her own.

Hathaway has developed a good friendship with Blunt after working together on the movie, and she also became good friends with Jessica Chastain after working on “Interstellar.”

When Blunt and Chastain started working on “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” Hathaway missed them so much that she wanted to get involved in their lives.

“I’m trying right now to start a book club with Em and Jessica, because they’re working on a movie together. I said, ‘Let’s all read this book!’ But I'm not working and they are, so it's not going very well,” she laughingly shared with Glamour. Photo: Getty Images/Mark Davis