iPhone and iPad users who want to downgrade to iOS 11.3 after installing the latest iOS 11.3.1 update will no longer be able to do so. Apple has apparently stopped signing the older code, preventing users from downgrading to the older version of the iOS 11 mobile operating system.

Apple Insider learned that Apple stopped signing legacy iOS 11.3 code this week to ensure that iPhone, iPad and even iPod touch devices could no longer downgrade to the older version once iOS 11.3.1 has been installed. The move is said to be a strategy to push owners of iOS devices to run only the most up-to-date version of the operating system.

The new update, iOS 11.3.1, went live late last month. Apple then decided to cease code signing of iOS 11.3 this past Wednesday. Thus, the general public are henceforth only allowed to install iOS 11.3.1 on their iOS devices. On the other hand, developers and public beta testers can now download and install iOS 11.4, which is currently being beta tested, as pointed out by MacRumors.

The older iOS 11.3 update, which was released in late March, came with new features including ARKit 1.5 with support for more immersive AR experiences, new Animoji for the iPhone X handset, bug fixes and stability improvements. The update also introduced the new Health Records feature that helps patients view their medical records from partner health institutions.

Unfortunately, iOS 11.3 also caused some iPhone models, specifically iPhone 8 devices, to be unusable if they have had their displays replaced by third-party shops. Many iPhone 8 users even voiced their disappointment after noticing how their iPhone screens would no longer respond to touch input after installing iOS 11.3.

Meanwhile, iOS 11.3.1, which was released on April 24, addressed the problem that caused touch input on some iPhone 8 devices to become unresponsive. However, the iOS 11.3.1 changelog reveals that the update does not fix an annoying 3D Touch problem. The issue, which started showing up in iOS 11.3, causes a three-second delay in 3D Touch after unlocking the device.

Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson