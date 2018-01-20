The Apple Watch Series 3 was released a few months ago, but some customers might prefer to buy the Series 1 instead.

Apple has discontinued its sales of Apple Watch Series 2, leaving customers the option of buying the oldest Apple Watch model instead. While the Series 3 is the newest model, the Series 1 still has some pretty good features -- and for $100 less.

Here’s what the Apple Watch Series 1 has compared to the Series 3 -- and what it lacks.

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: Price, Release Date

The Apple Watch Series 3 was released in September 2017. The Wi-Fi standard version of the Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329, while the cellular LTE model starts at $399. People who want to activate cellular support should expect to pay $10 a month with their carrier. The Apple Watch Series 1, which was released in April 2015, starts at $249.

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: Colors, Models

Apple offers numerous Series 3 models, including its Nike+ and Hermes versions. The device is available in different colors, including Silver and Pink Sand. The Apple Watch Series 1 comes with a Silver or Space Gray aluminum case. The Series 3 and Series 1 can be bought with 38mm or 42mm bands, which are offered in different colors and textures.

Photo: Reuters

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: LTE Support, Wi-Fi

The biggest difference between the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Series 1 is that the newest version supports cellular connection. Users can text and make calls without having to carry their smartphones with them. Both devices support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. However, if the user doesn’t mind taking a break from their smartphones or bringing them along during their workouts, the Series 1 and the Wi-Fi Series 3 models could be less expensive options.

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: Heart Rate Sensor

The Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 1 both include a heart rate sensor. However, the Series 3 has an improved heart rate monitor with more options.

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: Display

The Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 1 both features an OLED Retina display with Force Touch, but the newest model is two times brighter.

Photo: Apple

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: Workouts

Both devices are compatible with the watchOS 4 update, which bring even more features. One of those features is the ability to transfer gym machine data to mobile devices by tapping the Watch. watchOS 4 also encourages users to close their Move, Exercise and Stand rings each day, and awards achievement badges. The watchOS 4 update also comes with an improved Workout app. The app comes with different workout options like walking, outdoor or indoor running, swimming, dancing and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: What The Older Model Lacks

The Apple Watch Series 3 includes a faster dual-core processor and improved Siri. Unlike the Series 1, Siri on the Series 3 talks back to users. The Series 3 also features a barometric altimeter and GPS, whereas the Series 1 doesn’t. The latest model features a 16GB capacity, while the Series 1 has an 8GB capacity.

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: Water Resistance

The Apple Watch Series 3 is water resistant to 50 meters, which is good for intense swimming workouts. The Series 1 is splash and water resistant, but submerging the device underwater is not recommended.

Apple Watch Series 3 Vs. Apple Watch Series 1: Battery

Apple says the Series 3 and Series 1 offer up to 18 hours of battery life.