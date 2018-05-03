“Avengers: Infinity War” had a little bit of everything — comedy, drama, romance — but not a lot of the original lineup. While Iron Man, Thor and even Hulk had prominent storylines, Captain America and Black Widow were kind of just there to fight. The writers have promised that will change in next year’s “Avengers 4.”

[Spoiler Alert: You clicked on an article with “‘Avengers 4’ Spoilers” in the headline, and that means there are going to be spoilers for both “Avengers: Infinity War” and the fourth movie below.]

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely told BuzzFeed they wrote the script knowing that it was essentially a two-parter (despite Part 1 and Part 2 being dropped from the titles) and that there would be a lot of deaths at the end of “Infinity War.” They opted to spend a little more time with the characters who would die at the end of the film.

“Some characters were better served in movie 2 after this event,” McFeely explained. “We were making some choices based on some characters we knew were going to leave us at the end of the first movie, so they got highlighted in the first movie. And some who were going to be in the second movie more maybe got less attention or less screentime [in ‘Infinity War’] — I'm thinking of Cap and Natasha, specifically. It's about the story we wanted to tell in movie 2, mostly.”

Photo: Marvel Studios

Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) both showed up whenever necessary. They were mostly soldiers who helped fight the bad guys. Steve gets one moment where his storyline isn’t about fighting when he reunites with Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) with a quick hug. Other than that, Nat and Cap were part of the cavalry.

They’ll have to do a lot more than that in “Avengers 4.” The two are among the few superheroes didn’t die. They’re still on the Wakandan battlefield with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), War Machine/James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who is not getting any help from the Hulk. That’s essentially the original Avengers lineup. Iron Man/Tony Stark is on Titan, but presumably, he’ll reunite with his former teammates in the fourth flick. Plus, audiences will find out where Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) has been.

They’ll have to find a way to stop Thanos (Josh Brolin) together, and many fans have assumed that they’ll reverse all the “Infinity War” deaths in the process. Markus thinks audiences should move on to accepting the many deaths, which included Spider-Man/Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Black Panther/T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and more.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus teased. “It is a different movie than you think it is. … Also … [the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

“Avengers 4” hits theaters May 3, 2019.