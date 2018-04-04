Scarlet Witch will appear in “Avengers: Infinity War” alongside plenty of other superheroes, but don’t expect her to headline her own Marvel movie. The actress said she isn’t trying to get a solo flick.

During an appearance on the podcast “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino,” Olsen was asked about progress on a possible solo Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff movie.

“We’re at ground zero,” she said. Marvel has never announced plans for a Scarlet Witch film. So far, Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) is the only female to officially have a solo movie, but a Black Widow movie is also reportedly in development.

“It’s definitely not something I’m pushing, and I don’t know if that’s something that they’re going to push for either,” she laughed.

Olsen didn’t sound interested in launching another Marvel movie franchise. However, the “Avengers: Infinity War” star and Vision actor Paul Bettany often jokingly toss around ideas for a Netflix TV show.

“Paul Bettany and I joke about having like a domestic television show on Netflix or something…It would just be like [2005 comic book series] ‘House of M,’ where Scarlet Witch goes bananas,” Olsen explained. “That’s what we joke about, but I don’t think any of those things are happening. But I’m happy that they haven’t, that I’m still around, and they still use me well. And that’s fine.”

Olsen was also asked about the X-Men joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney’s purchase of 20th Century Fox. Olsen doesn’t think it’s going to happen because of how Wanda’s backstory has been built.

“I don’t think so because we’ve gone so far to create a non-X-Men universe backstory for my character, and like now it’s the reason that I’m like connected to the Vision because the stone in his head is the stone that gave me my powers,” she said. “So we’ve really just kind of leaned into the stones, I feel like. So I don’t think so.”

She’s not opposed to the idea of an X-Men storyline, though. “However, if there were a Michael Fassbender being my daddy crossover, I would say yes, please. I would love to work with Fassbender,” Olsen emphasized.

It doesn’t sound like the Avengers really need an X-Men crossover right now. They’ve got their hands full with “Avengers: Infinity War.” The April 27 movie will show Thanos (Josh Brolin) terrorizing the universe while searching for the Infinity Stones. Scarlet Witch will be trying to protect her love interest Vision, who has the Mind Stone in his forehead.