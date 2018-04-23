The reports on the autopsies performed on the late Swedish artist Avicii have been released, revealing that the DJ’s death has no criminal suspicion.

On Saturday, a law enforcement source exclusively relayed to the Agence France-Presse the preliminary findings over the autopsies conducted on Avicii’s body. “Two autopsies were carried out, one yesterday and one today and we absolutely confirmed that there is no criminal suspicion in the death,” the source said.

On Friday, 28-year-old Avicii was found dead in Oman’s capital city, Muscat. His rep immediately confirmed the DJ’s passing in a statement to Us Weekly. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20th. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given,” Avicii’s rep stated.

Since the autopsy reports released only contained preliminary findings, more details about Avicii’s death are expected to surface in the next few days. But Oman’s authorities have already ruled out any suspicious circumstances surrounding the DJ’s death, as per Vulture.

Local police confirmed that Avicii’s parents, sisters and brothers have already arrived in the country and are “completely devastated” by the demise of the musician. TMZ first learned that Avicii’s older brother, David Bergling, has checked into an upscale hotel, which is about 15 minutes away from the resort where the late DJ had been vacationing.

Following the announcement of Avicii’s death, many of his fans gathered in Stockholm’s Sergels Torg plaza to pay tribute to him and his contributions to the music scene, according to BBC.

Meanwhile, Avicii’s fellow musicians also paid tribute to the DJ via social media and even at Coachella. Calvin Harris, Zedd and other members of the EDM community expressed via Twitter their sorrow over the “Wake Me Up” hitmaker’s passing.

DJ Kygo paid his respects to Avicii during his Coachella set on Friday night. “Coachella, I think most of you guys have heard, but today is a very sad day for music. Earlier today I got the news that Avicii passed away [at] only 28 years old. Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music,” he was quoted as saying by ETOnline.

