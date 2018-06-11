We are only two episodes into “The Bachelorette” Season 14 and it’s clear the installment already has a few fan-designated “villains.” One of the most prominent names all over social media is that of self-proclaimed professional male model Jordan Kimball.

Ahead of episode 3, which previews the 26-year-old Florida resident getting into another argument with his fellow contestants, get an inside look at when he’ll be eliminated this season.

The above trailer for Season 14 of the ABC series shows Jordan isn’t going away anytime soon. However, spoilers reveal he will not make it to the end of star Becca Kufrin’s journey to find love.

[Warning: Spoilers Below]

It has been revealed by spoiler blogger Reality Steve that Jordan will exit the competition in episode 5. The installment will see the remaining 12 contestants head to Las Vegas. There, Colton will go on a one-on-one date with Becca and get a rose. Jordan, however, won’t be so lucky.

After going on a group date with nine of the men, Becca will head a two-on-one with David and Jordan. Reality Steve reports that Becca “sent David home first.” Later that same evening, she reportedly says goodbye to Jordan as well.

The next episode of “The Bachelorette” will see Becca head on two group dates and one solo date. Three men ultimately leave the competition. Find out who gets eliminated and who leaves on their own accord HERE.

