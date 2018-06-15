She left L.A. when it seemed as though she was finally going to get her happily-ever-after with Thomas. However, Sally Spectra will once again return to Los Angeles, and will make some shocking revelations when she runs into Wyatt on the Friday, June 15 episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful."

Sally (Courtney Hope) left L.A. after Thomas (Pierson Fode) came back to tell her the truth about what happened when he reunited with Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) on the CBS soap. After revealing that she and Bill (Don Diamont) had faked the disorder and claimed she had died, he ended their relationship and reunited with Sally. After realizing there was no future for her anymore in California, she followed him back to New York.

However, when she runs into Wyatt (Darin Brooks), she will quickly reveal that things didn't work out as planned, hinting that despite her lies, Caroline may have still won Thomas back, which led to her return to L.A.

Photo: Howard Wise/JPI Studios for CBS

"Liars always win in the end," she says in a preview clip for the episode.

It appears she may also have returned to town with an agenda to finally get the revenge she seeks, as an earlier promo clip for the show (see above) shows her seeming to have a break from reality, where she appears to hold Wyatt at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, Liam (Scott Clifton) and Steffy(Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who are officially back together following the birth of their daughter, will be rehashing the past year of their lives, which tested their marriage to extremes. Among the things they will rehash will be Liam's devotion to helping Sally out when Bill destroyed Spectra, and while he knows Steffy has reason to despise the other woman, he will find himself wondering if Steffy feels Sally deserved everything she went through because of his father.

"You don't think she deserved everything she went through last year right?" He asks in the clip. "I mean, my dad basically put her through hell."

"The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.