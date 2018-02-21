Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's announcement, they had split up after two years of marriage came as a shock to fans, and now, a new report alleges that the pair's marriage was doomed for some time, after Theroux reportedly found some old love notes his wife had saved from her prior message to Brad Pitt.

According to Us Weekly, Theroux and Aniston's marriage ran into trouble likely not long after they said "I Do," after he reportedly found notes that Pitt had written to Aniston while they were married, which she had saved.

"He stumbled upon old Post-it notes Brad had written," a source told the magazine. "Sweet little Post-its like, 'You looked nice tonight' or 'Miss you already.'"

"Jen assured him they weren't a big deal, but Justin wasn't thrilled... Justin had moments of insecurity like that, the source continued.

Furthermore, the source indicated that part of the reason Aniston married Theroux was because she had been struggling for so long with the perception that her life had been pathetic after her split from Pitt in 2005.

"Jen has struggled with the perception that she is this pathetic woman after the divorce from Brad," the source said. "It played a role in her wanting to marry Justin."

When announcing their split, Aniston and Theroux maintained that they had made the decision "lovingly," and that any stories about them and their split that don't come from them directly are not to be believed.

The latest report about the alleged love notes also comes at the same time that reports have indicated Pitt has reached out to his ex now, after initially being hesitant to do so following news of her split.

Sources claimed that Pitt had recently been in touch with Aniston, but that there is "absolutely nothing" going on between them.

A source also reportedly told Extra that the two had been in touch a few times in recent months, but there had ever been any communication regarding Aniston's split from Theroux.

Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. He was then with Angeline Jolie, whom he married in 2014. They announced a divorce in 2016. Aniston married Theroux in 2015.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images