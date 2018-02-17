Now that they are both estranged from their spouses "Bradifer" fans are ecstatic over the possibility that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston could get back together. However, if such a thing were to ever happen, it wouldn't be for a while, as a new report indicates that Pitt has yet to reach out to his ex since she announced her split.

According to Us Weekly, Pitt has not yet reached out to Aniston since she and Justin Theroux announced their split on Feb. 15 after just over two years of marriage, and he doesn't have plans to do so any time soon, However, the source claims he does have sympathy for his former spouse over her current situation.

"Brad is of course sad to hear the news about Jen's divorce. He only wishes the best for her," the source said. "However, Brad hasn't reached out to Jen, and has no plans to do so at this point."

The report comes around the time that Gossip Cop has shut down other reports about Pitt's potential level of involvement in Aniston's split. The website quickly shut down a report from Hollywood Life, which claimed that Pitt wanted to avoid addressing any and all speculation about his former spouse's marriage.

Since news that Aniston and Theroux had split up broke, fans have been worked up over the possibility that she and Pitt would get back together, after ending their own marriage in 2005. Shortly after their split, Pitt moved on with Angelina Jolie, whom he married in 2014. They announced their own split in 2016.

Fans took to social media in droves to discuss the possibility of a Brad and Jen reunion, with several even throwing back to famous references from the show that made Aniston famous in the 199os--"Friends."

What happens if Brad and Jen were just ..........................on a break — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) February 16, 2018

Of course, it wouldn't be the first time fans have clamored for the two to reunite, and there had even speculation of the possibility that they would after Pitt and Jolie's separation, despite the fact that Aniston was still married to Theroux at the time.

However, despite the hopes fans have, it would likely be a very long wait if the two were to consider any reconciliation, seeing as Pitt has not yet reached out to his ex.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images