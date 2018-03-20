Meghan Markle's engagement ring is more favored than Kate Middleton and Princess Eugenie's.

William May, an online jewellery retailer, conducted a survey of 2, 250 British people asking them whose royal engagement ring among Markle, Middleton and Princess Eugenie they prefer. The results show that 49.3 percent of the participants want the band Prince Harry gave to the "Suits" star, Express reported.

Although the majority want Markle's ring, men and women have different tastes. More women love the design of Middleton's band. Meanwhile, men favored Princess Eugenie's pink ring.

The same study also found out that an average man is willing to spend around $2,064 to impress his girlfriend. However, an average woman expects her lover to spend $2,601 for a ring when he pops the big question.

Meanwhile, when it comes to cost, Middleton's is the most expensive. Prince William's sapphire engagement ring to the Duchess of Cambridge was the one Prince Charles gave to Princess Diana. In 1981, it was valued at $39,784, but at the time its estimated insurance value is $426,252

The band was from Garrard & Co Ltd. It was not custom-made like the rest of the royal rings, but it features 14 solitaire diamonds surrounded by Sri Lankan 12-carat oval faceted blue Ceylon sapphire that was set in 18-carat white gold.

Meanwhile, Debora Papas, a gemologist from Prestige Pawnbrokers, estimated Markle's ring to cost $70,000. However, another expert thinks that its value is around $174, 218.

"From seeing the pictures, I would estimate that the centre diamond is a slightly elongated cushion cut diamond, approximately 3.00 - 4.00 carats. The side diamonds are more than likely oval or round cut diamonds about 0.75 carats each," the expert explained. "We would estimate that the value of the centre stone would be around £70,000 - £115,000 ($99,553 - $163,552), while the side stones would have an intrinsic value of around £3,750 ($5,333) each."

On the other hand, Princess Eugenie's pink padparadscha sapphire ring surrounded by diamonds is estimated to cost over $140,000. The band also includes "the rarest and most valuable of all the corundum varieties."

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson