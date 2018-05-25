Camila Cabello is already doing well days after she was rushed to the hospital for dehydration and a fever.

On Thursday, a photograph showing the 21-year-old singer and her mother strolling in Beverly Hills was published by TMZ. According to the celebrity news site, the snap was taken on Wednesday afternoon and it shows how Cabello is doing after the medical emergency.

It can be noted that Cabello was rushed to the hospital after the Billboard Music Awards last Sunday. She was down with a low-grade fever and feeling under the weather because she was dehydrated at the big Hollywood event.

Due to the medical emergency, Cabello was forced to cancel her opening number for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Stadium Tour in Seattle on Tuesday. During Swift’s concert, the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker gave a shout-out to her sick friend.

“My tour mate and friend Camila Cabello meant to be here tonight. She wanted to be here for you, but she got sick. It happens to everybody,” Swift was quoted as saying by E! News. “I was thinking it might cheer her up if I were to get all 56,000 of you to scream, ‘Get well soon, Camila!’”

Charli XCX, who is also on tour with Swift, has also expressed her support for her fellow opening act performer. “Get better soooon @camila_cabello!!gonna miss u tonight! drink loads of chicken soup and watch non stop gossip girl in bed till u feel better,” the “Boom Clap” singer tweeted.

After recovering from the incident, Cabello told her fans via Twitter that her doctors advised her to “get rest otherwise I won’t get better.” She then apologized to her fans who wanted to see her perform at Swift’s concert saying, “I’m so sorry to let you guys down and I promise I will make it up as soon as I can.”

Cabello also thanked everyone who supported her solo journey ever since she left Fifth Harmony. “Thank you for caring about me, thank you for sticking by me, it’s officially been a year since we started this journey together, and here’s to more memories, more joy, more love, more music, more health, and more life!”

Photo: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison