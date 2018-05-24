Camilla Parker Bowles has opened up about Meghan Markle's family drama.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall visited 5 News in London. During her visit, she opened up about Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding, which she described as "uplifting." She also admitted that with all the issues involving the former "Suits" star's family, they didn't know "what would happen next."

"It was such a lovely day. Just everything went right. We all wondered whatever would happen next and then everything went right," Camilla said (via People).

"It's nice to have something that is uplifting rather than depressing. Everything was just perfect, including the weather, which couldn't have been better. It was a beautiful day," Camilla continued. "The only thing is that we are all losing our voices now!"

It can be remembered that just days prior to Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials, her father was involved in a scandal. Thomas Markle Jr. reportedly received cash after agreeing to stage his photos in the run-up of the royal wedding.

According to Markle's dad, he did this not for the money, but to reinvent his image in the tabloids. Markle's half-sister, Samantha, took the blame for the controversy.

"The bad press over my father doing staged photos is my fault. The media was unfairly making him look bad so I suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family. We had no idea he would be taken advantage of. It was not for money @KensingtonRoyal," Samantha wrote on Twitter.

Markle's dad also suffered a heart attack and blamed her brother Thomas Markle Jr.'s open letter, which called for Prince Harry to cancel the royal wedding. Thomas Jr. insisted that his sister is not the perfect woman for the royal.

But later on, he had a change of heart. Thomas Jr. released another open letter begging Markle for a royal wedding invitation. He failed to get what he asked for, but still praised the new royal.

"My sister's going to be one of the best things ever to have happened to the royal family," he said. "She will be the perfect modern princess. I wish Meg and Harry nothing but a happy and healthy future together."

In related news, prior to Camilla's visit to 5 News, she shared a sweet moment with Markle. On Tuesday, both Camilla and Markle attended Prince Charles' garden party. The two duchesses were seen holding hands as they greeted each other which made some royal fans freak out.​ Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson