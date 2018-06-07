Carrie Underwood is totally ready to face cameras. The singer-songwriter attended the CMT Music Awards this week and walked the red carpet for the first time since she got into a freak accident last year that injured her face and wrist.

On Wednesday, the “American Idol” Season 4 winner made an appearance at the fan-voted awards show for country music videos and television performances at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, according to People.

Underwood, who was joined by husband Mike Fisher, surprised everyone when she graced the red carpet — something that she was reluctant to do after her nasty fall outside her house last November.

In April, the Grammy-winning singer skipped the red carpet at the Academy of County Music Awards. A source told ET Online at the time that even though Underwood was back to normal and feeling great and healthy, she still wasn’t ready to be bombarded by cameras.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that Underwood is now more confident to be photographed in public since she showed up at the pre-show event. She even posed for photographers on her own after facing them with Fisher for a couple of shots.

Underwood’s CMT Music Awards appearance is also meaningful to her because she’s the artist with the most wins in the history of the award-giving body. She currently has 17 awards and she’s nominated for three more this year, as pointed out by Billboard.

In the recent months, Underwood focused on recovering and working on her new music. In a letter addressed to her fans two months ago, she assured her fans that she doing well after the frightening accident. “I’m doing pretty darn good these days. My wrist is almost back to normal about [90 percent] there … and the docs say that last [10 percent] will come in time. And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well.”

“The other thing I’ve been up to over the past few months is of course making new music. I’ve been in the studio writing and singing a TON, but I’ve also been able to be creative in a way that I’ve never been before, which has been very fulfilling and empowering,” she added.

Underwood released her new single “Cry Pretty” a day after and performed it live for the first time at the ACM Awards on April 15.

